MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver has been detained after allegedly hitting a woman and a young child before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened late Sunday evening near Stage Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police did not initially identify the driver since he or she has not been officially charged. However, they said the child has died from her injuries.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.