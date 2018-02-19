× Man accused of trying to lure kids, touching himself released on $100 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was released on $100 bond after allegedly trying to lure children into his van and touching himself while surrounded by several kids over the weekend.

According to police, dispatch received a call stating a man was trying to multiple kids into a black hurst at the Pendelton Place Apartments on Pendelton Sunday afternoon.

Officers pulled the suspect, Jerome Powell, over, but released him for lack of evidence.

Several minutes later, another set of officers were requested just around the corner on Kimball Avenue. There, a woman said she was taking out the trash when she noticed the same suspect playing with himself. The police report stated that at the time the man was “surrounded by several kids.”

Powell was eventually taken into custody at Tiger Lane and East Parkway and charged with indecent exposure.

The Shelby County Jail system showed his $100 bond was paid and he was released by 12:30 p.m. Monday.