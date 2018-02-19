Live at 9: Memphis budget, a new Gray Man novel and cooking with Chef Elle

City Council Preview

The budget will soon dominate the topic of discussion for the Memphis City Council. Frank Colvett and Patrice Robinson both stopped by to talk about the challenges ahead.

Make a Difference Monday

College is a difficult time for any student, but the schedule can be downright grueling for those studying to be a doctor or nurse. That’s why the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is trying to help. Kathy Gibbs and Dr. Kimberly Williams discussed the program on Monday’s Live at 9.

Author Chat with Mark Greaney

Mark Greaney is a New York Times bestselling author known in part for his work on the Jack Ryan novels. But it’s fans of his Gray Man series who will soon have another thriller on their bedside table. “Agent in Place” goes on sale this week.

Tour Dates for “Agent in Place”

Cooking with Chef Elle

The Academy Awards are in a few weeks and Chef Elle is back to get viewers ready with an old favorite, but with a twist.

So, give this recipe a try. After all, she’s kept it fresh and easy.

Ingredients

1/3 c raisins

Bourbon

1/2 c Arborio rice

1/4 c granulated sugar

1 c whole milk

1/4 t vanilla

1/4 t sea salt

2 eggs, separated

1 T sugar

3 T heavy cream

Vanilla Custard

Procedure

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add raisins to a container and cover with bourbon. Allow raisins to soak in bourbon at least 1 hour.

Set a medium pot over medium-low heat and add Arborio rice, 1/3 cup sugar, milk, sea salt, and vanilla. Cook until rice is slightly undercooked.

Strain raisins, reserving the bourbon. Add raisins to rice along with 1 tablespoon reserved bourbon. Transfer rice to an airtight container and refrigerate to chill.

Meanwhile, whip egg whites with 1 tablespoon sugar until soft peak forms. In a separate bowl, beat egg yolks and stir into rice mixture, along with heavy cream. Gently stir in egg whites. Spoon into baking dish and bake 15 to 20 minutes.

Just before serving, spoon crème anglaise into bowls and top with rice pudding. (serves 6)

Easy Solution

There’s no denying, vanilla custard is delicious, but if you’re in a pinch, melt the best vanilla ice cream you can find and…voilà.

Since this recipe is fresh and easy, give the Pepper Shrimp a try and let us know what you think. Remember, if you want the same results, follow the recipe and use the products mentioned.

Looking for even more? Visit chefellegreen.com for additional recipes and a complete list of credits.