Indie Memphis offers residency for black filmmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Indie Memphis is offering two months of housing, $7,500 cash and travel costs for a black filmmaker to work on a screenplay to be produced in Memphis.

The Indie Memphis Black Filmmaker Residency for Screenwriting is a two month-residency is open to established filmmakers who will live in the city between Sept. 17 to Nov. 16. The residency will include artist participation in events during the Indie Memphis Film Festival the first week of November.

The purpose of this residency is to provide opportunity for under-represented artists in filmmaking to develop bold storytelling to ultimately be filmed in the Memphis-area. The residency is looking to support one narrative feature film project and priority will be given to the story deemed most original, daring, intelligent, emotionally resonant, and realistic to produce.

The setting of the story may or may not be Memphis and the residency will offer an opportunity for initial location scouting and inspiration from the geography and environment.

Applicants must describe why they believe their film should be produced in Memphis.

Applications are due by April 4. Click here to apply or learn more.