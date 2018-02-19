Helena-West Helena police investigating after emaciated bodies of dogs found in barrel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Down a quiet road in Helena-West Helena there was an awful sight for many driving by.

The scene was so disturbing that we're not showing it.

Leslie Galloway rescues dogs and runs a meal on wheels dog feeding program for strays.

"It was horrific. It's one of the most gruesome scenes I've seen in a while, and I've been doing dog rescue work for a long time," Galloway said.

Two dead dogs were stuffed in a metal barrel and left on the side of the road.

"It was two pit bulls that were emaciated and starved to death. They probably weighed 20 pounds a piece, and they should've weighed 60 to 70 pounds," she said.

"In this spot there's been two dead yesterday, one dead last summer and one was dropped off here a few months ago. He was alive but had been beaten. The Humane Society did rescue that one," Galloway said.

Beth Florek, with The Humane Society of the Delta, tells us sadly she sees this far too often.

"We're called out to some place at least once a week over animals that are not being taken care of. It ranges from cows and pigs to horses, cats and dogs," Florek said.

Galloway says she wants police to step up and enforce the animal cruelty law so this doesn't keep happening.

"If you can't afford a dog or afford to feed it or take care of it, there are people that will take care of it. Our local shelters will take care of the dogs, feed them and give them the love and attention they need," she said.

If you know anything about these dogs or this horrible crime call police.