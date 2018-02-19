× Deputies searching for inmate after sixth escape from custody

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — An inmate known for escaping police custody has done it again.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Phillip Marshall was reported missing around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, this is the sixth time Marshall has escaped.

In October 2017, he was one of three men reported missing from the county jail. He was taken back into custody several hours later.

Earlier this year, was fled after a door failed to properly close.

It’s unclear where the other three escapes occurred.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact deputies immediately at (931) 684-3232.