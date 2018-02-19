× Couple: Florida high school shooter told family he was sorry

NEW YORK — The couple who took in the Florida school shooting suspect after his mother died says he told them he was sorry after the shooting.

Speaking Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” James and Kimberly Snead said they’ve only seen Nikolas Cruz once since the shooting that killed 17 when they briefly saw him at the police station.

Kimberly Snead says she yelled at him and “really wanted to strangle him more than anything.” The couple says Cruz told them he was sorry.

Video: The Snead’s ‘Good Morning America’ interview

The Sneads also said the person who’s been shown to the world since the shootings isn’t the person they knew when he lived with them. They said Cruz was very polite and followed all their rules.

On Wednesday morning, Cruz told them he didn’t go to school on Valentine’s Day, but that they said wasn’t too unusual behavior for the student.

Several hours later, James Snead said he received a call from police asking where Cruz was and explained what had happened.

Now the couple and their son, who was friends with Cruz and attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, are on what they described as “a roller coaster of emotions”. They, like many, are trying to comprehend why such an horrific act of violence took place.

Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the shooting.