Police: Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department says a man fled the scene after committing an armed robbery at Family Dollar in the 3200 block of Hickory Hill Road.

Police say the crime happened Thursday around 9 p.m.

Surveillance footage captured a man entering the business in a black hoodie.

He is then seen pulling out a black handgun and demanding money from the register.

The suspect fled on foot towards Knight Arnold after taking the money.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.