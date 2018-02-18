× Police reunite owner with dog who ran away after accident on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department helped an owner reunite with her lost dog who ran away after a car accident on I-40 west of Sycamore View.

Officers initially spoke to the owner Wednesday, Feb. 14 and were told the Chihuahua named Ginger escaped after the owner opened the door to her car.

Police searched the area continuously throughout the night but could not find the dog.

On Sunday, dispatch received a call that the dog was spotted at I-240 near Walnut Grove around 7 a.m.

Appling Farms Station Officers immediately located Ginger who was running near Wolf River Bottoms.

The dog was recovered without injuries and has been reunited with her owner.