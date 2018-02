× Police: Man stabbed in Fox Meadows, transported to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Fox Meadows Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded to a wounding call at 8:44 p.m. in the 200 block of East Red Oak Drive.

A woman told officers her boyfriend had been stabbed at Knight Arnold and Mendenhall.

No suspect info was given.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.