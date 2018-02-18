× Police: Man charged with DUI after car crashes into Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed a man is behind bars after his car crashed into the Mississippi River Sunday morning.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene at Union and Riverside around 4 a.m.

Upon arriving, officers located a 2014 Buick Lacrosse submerged in the Mississippi River after the driver, Stephen Carter, allegedly ran through a fence during a crash.

He was taken into police custody after refusing medical treatment.

There are no reports of injuries.

The driver is facing multiple charges – including, driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care and refusal to submit a blood alcohol test.