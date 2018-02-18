× Hospital releases 3 victims shot outside Frayser nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms three victims who were shot outside of a nightclub in Frayser have been discharged from the hospital.

Investigators say it happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday at Club Bosses on North Watkins Avenue.

Five people were injured in the shooting, and three were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Two men remain in the hospital. One is critical and one is non-critical.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

