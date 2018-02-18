× Desoto County Police arrest two students accused of making threats against high school

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they arrested two juvenile students who are accused of making online threats against students at Center Hill High School.

Officials became aware of the threat Friday after social media posts started to spread online.

Parents say two images circulated on Snapchat Thursday night and Center Hill High School students were tagged in them.

One image singled out alleged bullies and said there’s no turning back.

The other showed a rifle and talks about the KKK rising again as white brothers and sisters burn down brown houses.

Desoto County officials released a statement saying,

“The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department contacted Center Hill High School administrators early Saturday morning regarding their investigation into social media posts. After a thorough investigation conducted during overnight hours, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Center Hill High School students Saturday afternoon for their alleged involvement in cyber-stalking via Snapchat.”

Superintendent Cory Uselton says school administrators and law enforcement act “swiftly and decisively” when a concern is brought to their attention.

He also says “social media posts and other statements must be taken seriously, and students must understand that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.