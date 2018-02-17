× Razorbacks keep rolling with win over Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Jaylen Barford scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half to lead Arkansas to its fourth straight win, 94-75 over No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The triumph was the 10th straight over the Aggies in Fayetteville for the Razorbacks (19-8, 8-6 Southeastern Conference), who lost 80-66 in College Station on Jan. 30. It was also Arkansas’ third home win over a ranked opponent this season, joining victories over Minnesota and Tennessee.

Barford added five rebounds and five assists for the Razorbacks, who have won seven of their last nine. Daryl Macon finished with 20 points for Arkansas, the eighth time in the last nine games he’s scored 20 or more.

Freshman Daniel Gafford scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and C.J. Jones had 13 points for the Razorbacks.

Robert Williams had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead Texas A&M (17-10, 6-8), which lost its second straight after entering the rankings this week. The 6-foot-10 sophomore also had three blocks and finished 10 of 13 from the field.

Admon Gilder also scored 20 points for the Aggies. Tyler Davis added 15 points and T.J. Starks had 12.