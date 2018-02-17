× Martin returns and leads Tigers to win over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Jeremiah Martin scored 22 points, Mike Parks Jr., had 15 and Memphis held Tulane at bay with a 68-63 win on Saturday.

Kyvon Davenport’s 3-pointer with 5:06 left put Memphis ahead 56-46 before the Green Wave cut it to 60-56 on back-to-back 3’s from Melvin Frazier and Jordan Cornish.

Parks made a pair of free throws and Davenport a dunk, then Tulane countered with a pair of free throws each from Caleb Daniels and Samir Sehic. Cornish buried a 3 with 12 seconds left to bring Tulane within 66-63 before Jamal Johnson sealed it with a pair of free throws.

Davenport scored 10 and Memphis (16-11, 7-7 American) shot 25 of 46 (54 percent) from the field and outscored the Green Wave inside by a 28-18 margin.

Cornish and Frazier each scored 16 for Tulane (13-13, 4-10), Daniels scored 13 on 11-of-12 shooting from the foul line and Cameron Reynolds scored 12.