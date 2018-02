× Man sentenced to life for South Memphis murder

Memphis, Tenn. — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for committing a murder in South Memphis.

Brandon Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder on Friday.

Johnson killed 24-year-old Ladarius Brooks on March 7, 2015, in the 1300 block of Ridgeway, just south of East Trigg.

Johnson will also be sentenced for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.