Man robs bank while wearing pajamas

Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after robbing a bank while wearing his pajamas.

According to the affidavit, 38-year-old Avian Pounds was wearing blue pajama pants, a blue t-shirt and a tan sweater when he arrived at the Regions Bank in the 2500 block of Frayser.

He presented the teller with a note demanding $10,000. The affidavit states the teller gave Pounds some money, and Pounds left the business.

He got into the rear passenger seat of a white Ford Taurus, and left the scene, heading westbound on Frayser.

Memphis police officers quickly located the vehicle driving on Overton Crossing near Hill Side.

Officers saw Pounds running from the vehicle and were able to capture him. Pounds still had the money in his possession.

Witnesses later identified Pounds in photo lineups. He also gave a typed confession.