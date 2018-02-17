× Bulldogs roll over Rebels

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Quinndary Weatherspoon had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 79-62 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night.

Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter added 15 points apiece for the Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 Southeastern Conference). Xavian Stapleton chipped in 10 points.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss (11-16, 4-10) with 15 points while Deandre Burnett had 13 points and Bruce Stevens 11 for the Rebels, who have dropped seven straight games.

The Bulldogs drilled their first five attempts behind the arc en route to building an early 18-8 advantage. Ole Miss managed to cut the lead to 21-15 at the midway point of the first half due to back-to-back buckets from Stevens.

Mississippi State, however, responded with a 10-0 run thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Quinndary Weatherspoon. The Bulldogs maintained that comfortable lead throughout the rest of the half and led Ole Miss 44-23 at halftime.

Mississippi State shot 55.2 percent in the first half and made 8 of 13 shots beyond the arc. Ole Miss shot just 27 percent in the first half and made just 2 of 13 shots beyond the arc.