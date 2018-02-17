× Autistic teenager missing from Mississippi County

Mississippi Co, Ar. — The Mississippi County Sheriff’s department is searching for a 18-year-old autistic student.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Ashton Talley was discovered missing at 3:50 a.m. Saturday from her home on Highway 312, south of Blytheville.

The last time she was seen at home was 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s department, Talley may have received a text from a Washington state number at 3:16 a.m. Saturday morning.

Talley was last seen wearing a navy blue or gray hoodie with a black or gray Lynryd Skynyrd t-shirt, pink and blue stripped shorts and white tennis shoes. Talley is 5’2, 135 lbs and has black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 870-658-2242.