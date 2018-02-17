× 5 shot outside Frayser nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting outside a Frayser nightclub that sent five people to the hospital.

Investigators say it happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday at Club Bosses on North Watkins St.

Three men, ages 29, 31 and 37, are listed in critical condition. A 34-year-old man and 19-year-old woman are in non-critical condition.

Investigators say the shooter took off northbound on Watkins in a black four-door car.

The victims’ names haven’t been released.