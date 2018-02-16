× WANTED: Suspect named in deadly Elvis Presley Blvd shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued an alert naming the suspect in a recent shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured.

According to authorities, both victims were sitting in a car on Elvis Presley Boulevard when Hakeem Jaheim Zeb opened fire early Tuesday morning. The male victim flagged down police patrolling the area and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, the woman died on the scene from her injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued in the case. Anyone who knows where Zeb is or has additional information that can help can contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.