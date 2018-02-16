× State Rep. Johnnie Turner of Memphis announces retirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. Johnnie Turner, D-Memphis, announced Friday that she will not seek re-election when her term ends later this year.

Turner has been a member of the State legislature since January 2010 when she succeeded her late husband, Rep. Larry Turner.

She represents the 85th House District, which stretches along Memphis’ entire border with Mississippi and into southeast Memphis along the south side of 385. She is a member of the House Transportation Committee and House Education Administration & Planning Committee.

Turner was involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s and as a lawmaker in 2017 sponsored legislation creating a committee that became the Ad Hoc Task Force on Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes, which she chaired.