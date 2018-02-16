× Shelby Crossing Clinic offering free flu vaccinations Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Still haven’t gotten your flu shot? The Department of Health is hosting a special Flu Shot Friday event at clinics across the state where patients can receive free vaccines while supplies last.

“We are having these clinics to emphasize it’s not too late to get vaccinated because we expect a lot more weeks of seasonal flu that we all know has already been intense. Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and deadly illness,” said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH.

Here in Shelby County, the event will be held at the Shelby Crossing Clinic located at 6170 Macon Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An appointment is not necessary.

Health officials said while it won’t prevent everyone from getting the flu, the vaccine will make symptoms milder for those who do get sick. They also stated they are currently seeing an uptick in the H1N1 and influenza B viruses. The vaccine works well against those strains.

Young children, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions are more at risk of developing serious complications from the flu and are encouraged to get a vaccine.

How to keep yourself from getting sick:

Wash your hands

Avoid touching your face

If you have to cough, do so in your elbow or a tissue instead of your hands

Clean and disinfect high traffic areas in your home and workplace

If you believe you have the flu it’s important that you contact your doctor. Also, stay home and avoid contact with others for at least 24 hours after symptoms have gone away.