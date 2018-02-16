× Shelby County to offer active shooter awareness training

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Shelby County Office of Preparedness will host active shooter awareness training for the general public starting in March.

The class will start Saturday, March 3 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. You can sign up by visiting the staysafeshelby.us.

If you aren’t able to make the training you can watch a video on youtube about Surviving an active shooter event.

Officials also recommended these tips.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SURVIVAL TIPS:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a charged cell with you.

If you see something (on social media or in person), say something! Report suspicious behavior.

Have an escape plan.

Take note of at least 2 exits, the location of security and first-aid.

If you hear gun fire, don’t hesitate, initiate the RUN, HIDE, FIGHT response: RUN: Leave belongings behind. Encourage others to escape (if they hesitate or refuse, leave them). Do not run in a straight line – zig zag HIDE: If you cannot run, hide. Get out of the shooter’s view. Put obstacles between you and the shooter. Close, lock and barricade the door. Hide behind large objects. Get low (in case gunfire comes through the door). Turn off lights. Turn mobile devices off. Be quiet. FIGHT: If you cannot run or hide, as a last resort, fight! Act with speed and aggression. Work as a team to overwhelm the shooter. Improvise weapons. Call 911 when safe to do so.



The Office of Preparedness says that when police arrive stay calm. Their priority is to take down the shooter. Follow the instructions given by police, do not shout or make sudden moves. Put any items in your hands, and keep your hands raised with your fingers spread.

If you have any important information they ask you to pass that information along when asked by an official.