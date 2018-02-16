Muddy’s Bake Shop featured in Food Network’s best cake list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Food Network has tapped a Mid-South favorite as having one of the best cakes in the country.

When creating their “50 States of Cake” list, the Food Network selected their go-to desserts in each state, but only one could be crowned best in taste. That honor was ultimately claimed by the Pucker Up cake from Muddy’s Bake Shop.

Muddy’s responded to the prestigious honor on social media Friday morning.

“WOW!! We are SO HONORED to rep Tennessee in this @FoodNetwork article! We’re in delicious company for sure!!”

The article itself is right on the front page of the Food Network’s website, and with an average 9.9 million site views a month, there’s bound to be even more people day dreaming about having a treat at Muddy’s.