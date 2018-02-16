Mobile pantries feed hundreds of families in Frayser and Orange Mound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hundreds of families in Frayser stood in line Friday to get a box of food.

The Mid-South Food Bank started a mobile pantry in Frayser and Orange Mound using a MLK50 grant from the city.

"They had people lining up at 6:30 this morning," said Belynda Terry with the Mid-South Food Bank. "We are here to pump food into the community."

Hundreds of cars wrapped around the neighborhood for hours.

"21 thousand pounds of food just this location. 440 households," said Terry.

The city of Memphis passed out grant money for MLK50 to support programming and events honoring Dr. King's dream.

The Mid-South Food Bank was granted $7,500 to address poverty by launching the mobile food pantries for the next several months.

"Take care of each other. That's what we are here to do. Take care of each other," said Terry.

For more information visit http://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/mobile-pantry or call the Mid-South Food Bank at 901-527-0841.