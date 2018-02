MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers woke up in the dark on Friday.

According to the latest numbers, the outage is affecting more than 4,300 people in Lakeland and Bartlett.

The utility company is aware of the problem and are working to get everyone back up and running.

They estimated power will be restored by 9:30 a.m.

For the latest power outage information, click here.