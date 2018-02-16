× MISSING: Woman tells family she’s been kidnapped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are actively searching for a 22-year-old woman who claims she is being held against her will.

According to police, Destini Williams was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday and told her family she was going to the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

Several hours later they received a text from her saying she had been kidnapped.

Williams is described as being 4’11”, 135 pounds with a Mohawk. She was wearing a white Arlington graduation t-shirt and blue jeans.

She reportedly drives a 2009 Chevrolet Impala with TN tag 602YMO. The license plate has a pink Auto Nation cover.

If you can help, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.