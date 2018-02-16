× Midtown neighborhood on alert after reports of a man exposing himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Midtown neighbors are on high alert after a woman walking her dogs Friday morning said she witnessed a man who was exposed and touching himself in a car.

The woman said she was walking her dogs around the Evergreen neighborhood and noticed a man in a car a couple of times along the way.

The third time she saw him was near Avalon Street and Galloway Avenue. That’s when she said he tried to say something to her.

She went closer to his car and saw he was exposed and touching himself in the driver’s seat.

“That’s gross. I’ve seen an incident out where I stay, but I’ve never heard anything like that happening out here,” Jonah Johnson said.

To make matters scarier, the woman said she yelled at the man and quickly walked away. But he turned his car around and started following her, making her speed up her pace to a run.

She said as she got closer to her house, the man then sped off south down Avalon with his lights off.

The woman says she then called police, who arrived within minutes and searched the area.

She didn’t want to speak on camera but did share her story on Nextdoor, where other neighbors are spreading awareness.

“You know to be on the lookout and we monitor, I’m aware this is going on from time to time,” Jan Kirby said.

The last incident like this reported in the area was in December.

Police said a creep in a white Kia exposed himself to women at least four times.

We’re waiting to hear the latest on his case or if they could be connected.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.