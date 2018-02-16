× Man wanted on child rape, pornography charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are actively searching for a man wanted on rape and pornography charges involving a child.

On February 9, MPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed Daireus Jumare Ice as a suspect in one of their investigations. While they didn’t release any additional details, officers said he was charged with aggravated rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ice is described as 6’0″, 185 pounds. He drives a red 2000 Ford Explorer with TN tags G90005P.

If you can help locate him or have any additional information on his alleged criminal activity, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.