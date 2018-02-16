Live at 9: Tuition for ‘Dreamers’, Memphis Shrine Circus & Benji Brown

In-state tuition for “Dreamers”

We’ve talked a lot recently about the uncertain future for “Dreamers”. Rep. Mark White of Memphis is working on a bill that would help them by giving them in-state tuition.

“Ronnie McDowell, Painting America”

He’s had more than 30 Top 40 hits on the country music charts and now Ronnie McDowell is conquering the art world on his new TV show. “Ronnie McDowell, Painting America” will be taping in Tupelo, Mississippi this weekend.

The Memphis Shrine Circus

Benji Brown’s bringing the laughs at Chuckles

He’s been making the rounds on the comedy club circuit for years, and this weekend you can see Benji Brown right here in Memphis. He’s bringing all of his wacky characters to Chuckles Comedy House. It’s sure to be an event you don’t want to miss.

Get tickets now