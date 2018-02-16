× Desoto County schools on alert after threats made against two campuses

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Desoto County schools are on high alert after threats were made against two of their campuses.

The threat against the high school was a shooting threat but the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department hasn’t said what the middle school threats were.

Deputies have stepped up patrols at both campuses and every campus in this school district.

Social media posts have students and parents terrified.

Parents say the two images circulated on snapchat last night and tagged Center Hill High school students.

One image singles out alleged bullies and says there’s no turning back.

The other shows a rifle and talks about the KKK rising again as white brothers and sisters burn down brown houses.

Bryce McKiddy’s sister goes to Center Hill High. He also has two brothers at center hill middle school which was threatened Wednesday night.

Desoto County Schools Says the threats aren’t credible but wanted security stepped up as a precaution especially after this week’s deadly high school shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed.

Shea Jones has two kids in this school district.

“You don’t know. You send your children off to school one day and you don’t know if they’re going to come home safe,” Jones said.

She worries about shootings all the time but is confident in school security.

“They do a really good job of protecting the schools out here,” Jones said.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the threats.

McKiddy hopes the they’re just pranks coming from teens.

“You’ve got to remember teenagers will be teenagers. Kids will be kids but right now with this just being right after Florida, stepping up security is the best possible action,” McKiddy said.

The school district is asking parents to talk to their kids about coming forward if they hear or see anything suspicious.

The district also says emergency drills for various scenarios are practiced all the time.