× Bodies of infant twins found in suitcase in Cross County, Ark.

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. —The bodies of two newly born infants were found in a suitcase on a county road, the Cross County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they found the bodies at 1:43 Friday afternoon inside a purple suitcase on a ditch bank on County Road 602.

The infants appeared to be twins.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the bodies are being sent to a state crime lab for autopsies.

They don’t know when the infants might have died.

A passerby who discovered the suitcase and called authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office has developed several persons of interest and they’re following up with that.

If you have information contact the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.