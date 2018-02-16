× Bullets fly into Blytheville tax service after argument

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A bullet hole in an H&R Block location marks a violent Valentines day for a Blytheville, Arkansas man and woman.

Verley Brown faces assault charges after police say he fired a shot that went through the wall of the tax service.

Blytheville Police say 58-year-old Brown and a woman were in a fight because they were getting evicted.

The house sits off Main Street, surrounded by businesses, right next door to the H&R Block.

The woman told officers Brown threatened her, then shot a gun in one of the bedrooms. That bullet went through the wall and into the tax business building feet away.

Seven people were inside at the time. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Officers said they found the gun Brown used on the couch, under a pillow inside the home.

“He always walks by over here,” said TJ Spence, who works next door. “He seems like a cool dude and all that, but like they say you don’t know what happens behind closed doors.”

But his coworker said businesses in the area are often exposed to the drama.

“They fight and argue every day, fight and argue like every day, cops over here on a daily basis.”

Brown is now in the Mississippi County Jail and those who work for H&R Block say they’re just thankful no one was hurt.

Police believe Brown was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the shooting.