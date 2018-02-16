Brick-throwing burglar knocks accomplice out cold

SHANGHAI — If the video is any indication, a pair of would- be crooks in China aren’t cut out for a life of crime.

Security footage from the incident, which was released by Shanghai Jing’an police, shows two men approach the business with what appear to be bricks in their hands. The first suspect throws his through the front door, but unfortunately zigs when he should have zagged.

His accomplice chunks his brick, hitting him squarely in the head and knocking him out cold.

For what it’s worth, his buddy quickly came to his aid and even pulled him away from the scene.

They both left empty handed.