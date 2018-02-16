× Arkansas teacher arrested on sexual assault charges

PALESTINE, Ark. — A teacher at a local Arkansas high school was arrested this week on sexual assault charges.

Kenneth Prentice was booked into the St. Francis County Jail just after 2 p.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree sexual assault.

WREG has confirmed with the Palestine Police Department Prentice was a teacher at Palestine-Wheatley High School.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been released at this time.