White Station High School disciplines student after reported threat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School parent confirms the school sent out an automated phone call after a threat was reported at the school.

According to the parent, school officials acted immediately and notified authorities after a student told them about the threat.

The student behind the threat was later found and has been disciplined.

Everyone at the school is safe.

In light of the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school, the administration wanted to make sure parents were informed.

The nature of the threat is unknown.