× Police: Sexually explicit videos involving 9-month-old leads to Memphis man’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man is facing felony sex charges after allegedly raping a 9-month-old girl.

In October 2016, the child’s mother reportedly found several sexually explicit videos of the incident on a cellphone. In one the suspect could reportedly be seen exposing and touching himself with the child, who was nude from the waist down, still in view.

In another, the man was seen performing sex acts on the child, police said.

According to the report, the mother was able to identify the individual using social media posts and reported all the information to police. The suspect was later identified as Isiah Hayes, who was 17 at the time of the alleged rape.

The young man was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

WREG has learned Hayes was arrested in April 2017 on domestic assault and evading arrest charges in a separate incident. That case was later dismissed.

At this time, it’s unclear who the phone belonged to or how Hayes was able to gain access to the child.