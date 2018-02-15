Two people shot on Interstate 40; third interstate shooting in a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot Thursday on Interstate 40 near Jackson Avenue, Memphis Police said.

By 2 p.m., I-40 eastbound was at a standstill, but all lanes were reopened by 3:15.

Both male victims were taken to the Regional Medical Center, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition, police said.

The victims and suspects knew each other, police said. The suspects were possibly in a white Nissan Maxima.

Police are currently investigating between Chelsea and Jackson, where 40 goes down to one lane. pic.twitter.com/xoyt0jXRMq — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) February 15, 2018

Police said the shooting started near the Hollywood exit so investigators are making their way around the interstate from Hollywood to Jackson to make sure they don’t miss any evidence. They are moving steadily.

Pictures from the scene show what appear to be shell casing markers placed on the interstate by police. A Red Mitsubishi with visible bullet damage was parked at the Regional Medical Center.

This is the third reported shooting on I-40 in less than a week. On Friday, a pregnant woman was shot in a vehicle near the Austin Peay exit. She later gave birth to a baby with a bullet wound.

Early Monday morning, a man’s car was sprayed with bullets near the Chelsea exit, though the driver was not hurt.