Mid-South schools on alert after mass shooting at Florida high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just one day after one of the most deadliest shootings in history, schools in the Mid-South appear to be alert and aware of the potential for an active shooter situation.

School districts around the Mid-South are taking action to make sure a school shooting doesn’t happen in our area.

Desoto County Schools issued a statement saying their staff receives extensive and ongoing training, and emergency drills are practiced on a regular

basis.

The district wouldn't elaborate, because they say confidentiality is the only way to truly keep a plan effective and make sure anyone planning to carry out a shooting doesn't know what they are up to.

Teresa Noel has children who attend two different schools in Shelby County, she says she teaches them outside of the classroom

as well.

"I try to prepare my own kids. I tell them to be aware of their surroundings and don't put your head down," she said.

WREG reached out to Shelby County Schools for more information on their training.

They told us they've been overloaded with questions about the precautions they are taking to prevent school shootings.

They have yet to get back to us, but Noel says when someone was trying to lure her kids away the district was on top of things.

She expects this will be no different.

"They emailed me and they called me," she said.

Sources close to WREG say students in some Shelby County Schools did undergo drills following the Florida shooting. Those same sources tells us Desoto County teachers are being taught to step up their role in the classrooms, with student safety during a school shooting in mind.

"It could happen anywhere," Noel said.

We have learned that Suspect Nikolas Cruz was suspended from the school several times before he was expelled last year and then returned to retaliate.