Memphis man convicted of crime for 55th time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man with 54 criminal convictions racked up his 55th Wednesday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Ernest Ervin, 48, faces up to six years in prison when he is sentenced on March 22 for burglary of a motor vehicle.

On Aug. 8, Ervin burglarized a car parked at The Edison Apartments near Downtown. The owner said $10 to $15 in change was taken from his car.

Ervin was known to loiter on the property and was immediately identified by a police officer who reviewed a video surveillance recording of the incident.

Ervin has previously been convicted of 11 felonies and 43 misdemeanors, including assaults, thefts, burglaries and driving offenses, the DA’s office said.

He was most recently sentenced in 2015 to 150 days in the county correctional center for theft, according to court records.