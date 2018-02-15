× Memphis group rallies for gun laws in wake of Florida shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group called Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is calling for stricter gun laws in the wake of Wednesday’s high school shooting in Florida.

About a dozen or so mothers and their children gathered at the corner of East Parkway and Poplar around 5 p.m. to promote that message.

“We believe that you can support the Second Amendment while also supporting reasonable limits on who has access to guns, how people get guns,” said McRitchie.

McRitchie said that while demonstrators received a lot of positive response from drivers, their message wasn’t well-received by everyone.

“We got a couple of dirty looks and thumbs down,” she said.

The group was in Nashville Wednesday where they took credit for the defeat of House Bill 884, which would have allowed permitted gun owners to carry their firearm anywhere in the state.