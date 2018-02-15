× Four Memphis companies make Fortune’s ‘best’ list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis-based companies were named great places to work by their employees in the new Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2018 list.

Do you work for one of these?

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which employs 4,355 people in Memphis, came in at No. 57, down from last year’s ranking of 36.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, which employs 11,402 people at several locations in and around Memphis, was No. 91. Last year it was ranked 92.

FedEx Corporation, which employs 281,933 people worldwide including it Memphis headquarters, was No. 94, up from 99 last year.

Baker Donelson, a law firm headquartered in Memphis that employs 1,484 in offices across the Southeast, came in at No. 96. Last year it ranked 95.

Also of note, Hilton Worldwide was ranked No. 33. While the company is headquartered in Virginia, it has corporate offices in Memphis.

The top workplace overall was awarded to salesforce.com, an IT company in San Francisco.

Forbes analyzes anonymous employee responses to 50 questions and evaluates company programs and practices to come up with its annual list.