Former Corinth principal accused of sexual battery against student back behind bars

CORINTH, Miss. — Students were enjoying recess Thursday at North Corinth Christian Academy.

That is the school where Michael Shane Casabella was principal between Jan. 2013 and June 2015.

Casabella, who is accused of sexual battery involving a 16-year-old student, had been out on bond and was scheduled to be in Alcorn County Circuit Court Jan. 29.

When he didn't show up, the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Casabella was found Wednesday near Houston, TX.

People we talked to are glad he's back behind bars.

Janice Scalzo wonders how Casabella got away with his crimes for so long.

"Well, if you're not guilty you wouldn't run. You'd want to clear yourself, don't you think?" Scalzo, an Alcorn County resident, asked. "Seems like people who prey on children always like to get jobs that are around children."

Casabella is accused of inappropriately touching a girl at three locations in Corinth, including the academy.

Details of how U.S. Marshalls located Casabella haven't been released.

Marty Cooksey says he should be punished if he's found guilty.

"Well, he should have stayed around and suffered the consequences. If he did it, he should be a man and stay around. But you know how people do. If they are guilty, they'll run like everything,"