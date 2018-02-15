Family of man charged with raping 9-month-old says they’re sorry, want him to get help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- The family of the man charged with raping a 9-month old baby girl spoke with WREG.

Memphis Police say Isiah Hayes was recorded molesting the infant several years ago. At the time, Hayes was 17 years-old.

However, he was just arrested Wednesday, and police say he admitted to inappropriately touching the baby.

For Hayes’ older brother, the news is difficult to take.

"To hear this is heartbreaking and scary," he said.

He didn't feel comfortable being identified but has a clear message to the family of the victim.

"Us as a family, we apologize. I know that the child may not remember, but it's something a mother is going to have to hold on to forever. Like, knowing that your child was exposed to something like that. You trusted your child with someone, and you have to deal with seeing this on your own," he said.

That mother told police she saw a video on a phone of her 9 month-old baby girl being molested.

She identified Hayes as the person responsible, because she recognized him from Facebook.

Records say this awful crime took place in 2016.

His brother says the video is resurfacing because of a family feud and claims Hayes is not the only person in the video.

He believes that person should be held accountable too.

He says he also wants his brother to get help.

"He wasn’t mentally stable during that point in time. Like, I know his mind state. He was probably coerced for money, drugs and anything. He was being young and growing up in the hood, as they say," said the suspect's brother.

"Well the first thing to understand here is the motivation is not always about sex. It's about money, and it’s a $20 billion a year industry," said Len Edwards, with COMEC, the Commission on Missing and Exploited Children.

Edwards says this case speaks to a bigger problem we have in our society, and it’s our responsibility if we see something wrong to say something.

"When you look at the facts, there are 1.5 million images of child pornography in this country. And last year, 10,000 of the children were actually identified, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," said Edwards. "I mean that’s a tiny, tiny sample.”

WREG reached out to police to see if anyone else is expected to face charges and are waiting to hear back.

If you see some kind of suspicious images online you can call the Cyber Tip Hotline at 800-843-5678.