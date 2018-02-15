Bright Spot: Couple honored by Memphis peers for lifelong work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Their story is one of success in life and marriage. Beverly and Howard Robertson have been married 42 years and they've run the successful Trust Marketing firm together for 30 years.

"You have to have some "come to Jesus meetings". It doesn't just happen."

The name of their company is significant because the two have total trust in each other and their clients can trust them to do the best work. Recently the couple received the prestigious Silver Medal Award - the highest honor in the advertising and marketing industry.

"I think it means a lot to be honored in your hometown by your peers."

"We are being honored in our lifetime, not when we've passed away but right now by people we respect and admire, people who have served as shining examples what excellence and success looks like."

And while this high-powered couple has seen much success together they've built outstanding careers individually.

"We love Memphis. We love being from Memphis. We love that we've been blessed enough to pursue careers here in Memphis with global brands."

Beverly was director of communications of Holiday Inn Worldwide before being named president of the National Civil Rights Museum. Howard was publicist at Stax before becoming the local sales manager of a Memphis TV station. The two admit coming together to run a business has been fun but challenging.

"Oh my goodness talk about style. You have to come to respect each other's styles and the way they get things done in their space and all of that."

Parents to three children of their own, the Robertsons have raised and mentored many young people in Memphis.

"All of our lives we have tried to extend ourselves beyond just our own biological children."

"Memphis is becoming the mecca of young urban intellectuals"

"We want to be a part of that particularly with regard to trying to pass on whatever counsel or wisdom or experiences we have had."

They are Memphis strong and proud, and they're willing and ready to usher in the next generation of Memphians who want to achieve a level of success like they have.