× 23 Tennessee stores shut, accused of selling CBD-laced candy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Local, state and federal authorities in Tennessee have padlocked 23 stores and indicted 21 people they accuse of selling candy and other products containing cannabidiol, a derivative of cannabis.

News outlets report that “Operation Candy Crush” was launched after Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said parents said their child brought the CBD-laced candy home.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said the stores were selling gummies and similar products that contained cannabidiol. The drug, which can come from hemp or marijuana plants, is considered a Schedule 6 Controlled Substance by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and is legal for only those individuals who suffer from seizures and have a prescription.

Tennessee Hemp Industries Association President Joe Kirkpatrick contends that the products were legal, with CBD derived from hemp, not marijuana.

Safe Access Tennessee also pointed out it’s not possible to get high from CBD, WTVF reported.