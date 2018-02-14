West Memphis woman mourns after her brother was shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pain and loss hit a West Memphis woman after her brother was shot and killed.

Now, her mission is to catch the killer.

37-year-old Rico Stallings was murdered by someone who broke into his apartment in January. It was the first homicide in West Memphis this year.

After almost a month, no one has been arrested and his sister wants to know why?

West Memphis Police say they're working on this case daily and have new leads, but nothing has lead to an arrest so far. Katrina Stallings, Rico's sister, says it's been an emotional couple of weeks not having her best friend.

"They took my best friend. I wasn't there, and there was nothing I could do," said Stallings.

Stallings was in tears as she walked us through that dreadful day when her brother was murdered at his Steeple Chase apartment.

"They just told me he had been shot. He had been shot in his chest but they couldn't save him," she said.

Police say a man broke into his apartment around 8:30 p.m. When he and his girlfriend came home, the thief was still there.

Officers say his girlfriend took off running and Stallings threw something at the man before the thief opened fire. Police say Stallings had just received a big settlement check. If someone knew, that could've been the motive.

Now a father of six is gone.

"It's tough on all of them , his oldest is 18 and his youngest is 2-years-old. How do you tell a child their dad was murdered and for them understand? It's tough on all of them," she said.

Katrina says her brother was the life of the party.

"He always had you smiling. He would have made your bad days good. We were really close," said Stallings. "He was my big brother, and I was his little sister. That's how he always treated me."

Now she has a message for West Memphis Police.

"Don't give up on him, because he has a strong family behind him that's going to make sure somebody comes to justice," said Stallings.

Unfortunately, the apartment complex doesn't have surveillance video, and the only description police have for the killer is he is heavy set, medium height and was wearing a mask.

As of right now, there's no description of a car.

If you know anything about this crime, family and police are asking you call Crittenden County Crimestoppers at 870-732-4444.

You could get a $2,000 reward.