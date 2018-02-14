LIVE: Shooting with 20 injuries reported inside Florida high school

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. CNN affiliate WSVN is reporting that 20 people are injured, according to Broward County Fire Rescue.

The shooter is still at large, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Aerial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances.

Footage from the scene showed students streaming away from the school. Some ran, while others walked quickly in orderly lines with their hands on or above their heads.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.