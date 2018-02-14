× Sheriff’s office: Victims in Crumpler crash were teens in stolen car

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The three victims killed Tuesday when a car slid under and 18-wheeler were teenagers in a stolen car, sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell said Wednesday.

The victims’ identities have not been released, but Farrell said two of them were 17 and one was 16.

The vehicle they were in ran under a moving 18-wheeler at Holmes and Crumpler. The wreck peeled off the top of the car as it was dragged underneath the trailer.

Farrell said the car had been stolen in Memphis. There were two guns found in the vehicle, one of which was stolen, he said.